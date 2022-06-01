Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 1, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AMC, TXMD, QQQ, BKSY, NIO, GFI, SIGA, AAPL, SNAP, CCL

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.25 to 12,703.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,968,757 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.46 at $33.51, with 2,821,473 shares traded. This represents a 34.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.61 at $46.70, with 1,631,489 shares traded. This represents a 65.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.39 at $13.95, with 1,517,447 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 139.5% of the target price of $10.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is +0.07 at $10.00, with 1,106,652 shares traded. TXMD's current last sale is 37.04% of the target price of $27.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.5 at $309.78, with 950,114 shares traded. This represents a 10.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is -0.34 at $2.93, with 843,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKSY is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $17.65, with 753,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is +0.33 at $9.67, with 750,825 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 64.25% of the target price of $15.05.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is -0.1412 at $10.80, with 527,886 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.95 at $149.79, with 506,509 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.12 at $14.23, with 249,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.13 at $14.01, with 243,952 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 65.16% of the target price of $21.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQ SQQQ AMC TXMD QQQ BKSY NIO GFI SIGA AAPL SNAP CC
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular