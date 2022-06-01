Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 1, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AMC, TXMD, QQQ, BKSY, NIO, GFI, SIGA, AAPL, SNAP, CCL
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.25 to 12,703.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,968,757 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:
ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.46 at $33.51, with 2,821,473 shares traded. This represents a 34.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.61 at $46.70, with 1,631,489 shares traded. This represents a 65.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.39 at $13.95, with 1,517,447 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 139.5% of the target price of $10.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is +0.07 at $10.00, with 1,106,652 shares traded. TXMD's current last sale is 37.04% of the target price of $27.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.5 at $309.78, with 950,114 shares traded. This represents a 10.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.
BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is -0.34 at $2.93, with 843,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKSY is in the "strong buy range".
NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $17.65, with 753,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".
Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is +0.33 at $9.67, with 750,825 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 64.25% of the target price of $15.05.
SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is -0.1412 at $10.80, with 527,886 shares traded.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.95 at $149.79, with 506,509 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.12 at $14.23, with 249,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".
Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.13 at $14.01, with 243,952 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 65.16% of the target price of $21.5.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore Pre-MarketExplore
Most Popular
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 25, 2022 : TQQQ, SNAP, SQQQ, XOM, DKS, BSX, AAPL, QQQ, ELEV, NVDA, CCL, NIO
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 31, 2022 : AMC, TQQQ, SQQQ, SIGA, NIO, QQQ, AUY, DIDI, TXMD, AAPL, BEKE, BABA
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 26, 2022 : BKSY, TQQQ, SQQQ, M, JOBY, NVDA, BABA, IQ, AAPL, NTNX, TJX, RTX
- Pre-Market Most Active for May 27, 2022 : DIDI, TQQQ, SQQQ, PDD, GPS, IOVA, SIGA, RDBX, BABA, AMC, NIO, BKSY