Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 1, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AMC, TXMD, QQQ, BKSY, NIO, GFI, SIGA, AAPL, SNAP, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.25 to 12,703.35. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 26,968,757 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.46 at $33.51, with 2,821,473 shares traded. This represents a 34.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.61 at $46.70, with 1,631,489 shares traded. This represents a 65.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.39 at $13.95, with 1,517,447 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 139.5% of the target price of $10.



TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is +0.07 at $10.00, with 1,106,652 shares traded. TXMD's current last sale is 37.04% of the target price of $27.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.5 at $309.78, with 950,114 shares traded. This represents a 10.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is -0.34 at $2.93, with 843,984 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKSY is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $17.65, with 753,738 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is +0.33 at $9.67, with 750,825 shares traded. GFI's current last sale is 64.25% of the target price of $15.05.



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is -0.1412 at $10.80, with 527,886 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.95 at $149.79, with 506,509 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.12 at $14.23, with 249,407 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.13 at $14.01, with 243,952 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 65.16% of the target price of $21.5.

