Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 1, 2021 : AMC, CLDR, DVN, BB, NIO, F, STAY, AGTC, SQQQ, AKBA, QQQ, SCYX

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 58.03 to 13,744.54. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 18,039,658 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +4.4 at $30.52, with 21,415,391 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 763% of the target price of $4.



Cloudera, Inc. (CLDR) is +3.02 at $15.88, with 4,201,229 shares traded.CLDR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 6/2/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.08 per share, which represents a -13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is +1.04 at $27.60, with 1,953,069 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DVN is in the "buy range".



BlackBerry Limited (BB) is +0.91 at $10.98, with 1,829,137 shares traded. BB's current last sale is 146.4% of the target price of $7.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +1.4699 at $40.09, with 1,368,184 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 66.82% of the target price of $60.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.14 at $14.67, with 1,081,974 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for F is in the "buy range".



Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) is +0.14 at $19.85, with 1,026,832 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for STAY is 7.825144; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is +0.02 at $4.03, with 874,319 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.37. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AGTC is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.12 at $10.95, with 855,841 shares traded. This represents a 4.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is +0.34 at $3.85, with 746,015 shares traded. AKBA's current last sale is 64.17% of the target price of $6.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.239 at $335.17, with 467,322 shares traded. This represents a 46.52% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SCYNEXIS, Inc. (SCYX) is +0.32 at $9.90, with 447,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SCYX is in the "strong buy range".

