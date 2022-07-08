Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 8, 2022 : SRG, TQQQ, SQQQ, CLVS, UPST, SIGA, NIO, QQQ, AMC, EQT, BABA, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -107.54 to 12,001.51. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 24,695,438 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is +3.42 at $9.50, with 5,194,344 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.21 at $27.55, with 2,943,964 shares traded. This represents a 29.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.37 at $50.65, with 2,147,228 shares traded. This represents a 79.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +0.1 at $2.27, with 1,282,469 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 75.67% of the target price of $3.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is -5.83 at $27.91, with 736,268 shares traded. UPST's current last sale is 65.67% of the target price of $42.5.



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +0.5399 at $14.43, with 716,507 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.17 at $22.33, with 698,592 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.85 at $294.13, with 661,036 shares traded. This represents a 9.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.36 at $14.12, with 416,045 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 188.27% of the target price of $7.5.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is -0.5227 at $34.02, with 340,630 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.7 at $123.09, with 285,403 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.33 at $80.32, with 284,700 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/14/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.47 per share, which represents a 93 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

