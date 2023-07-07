Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 7, 2023 : RIVN, SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, KDP, BABA, TSLL, NIO, CCL, XPEV, PLTR, JOBY

News & Insights

July 07, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -.96 to 15,088.49. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,586,965 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.88 at $22.50, with 3,169,248 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.0601 at $19.30, with 1,558,126 shares traded. This represents a 4.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.1166 at $40.16, with 1,252,633 shares traded. This represents a 149.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.84 at $275.70, with 993,922 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. TSLA's current last sale is 124.47% of the target price of $221.5.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $32.20, with 732,011 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 82.56% of the target price of $39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.65 at $86.49, with 650,165 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $18.70, with 462,183 shares traded. This represents a 303.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.01 at $9.55, with 414,236 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.04% of the target price of $11.5.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.02 at $18.88, with 349,038 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.11. CCL's current last sale is 151.04% of the target price of $12.5.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.35 at $13.79, with 304,313 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 116.37% of the target price of $11.85.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.13 at $15.00, with 301,245 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 187.5% of the target price of $8.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.2801 at $9.54, with 232,245 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 146.77% of the target price of $6.5.

