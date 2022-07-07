Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 7, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, FFIE, NIO, QQQ, F, ANVS, CCL, AAPL, BP, BBBY, TEN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 54.36 to 11,906.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,510,168 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $26.44, with 2,899,953 shares traded. This represents a 24.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6 at $53.05, with 1,624,577 shares traded. This represents a 88.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is +0.38 at $4.92, with 1,329,221 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FFIE is 9.442662; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.44 at $21.27, with 948,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.1 at $289.90, with 681,863 shares traded. This represents a 7.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.1799 at $11.24, with 475,365 shares traded. F's current last sale is 66.12% of the target price of $17.



Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is +3.33 at $16.59, with 434,986 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ANVS is in the "strong buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.12 at $8.86, with 412,773 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 63.29% of the target price of $14.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.35 at $143.27, with 399,022 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +1.04 at $27.76, with 391,118 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 77.11% of the target price of $36.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.28 at $4.75, with 363,023 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 118.75% of the target price of $4.



Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is +1.64 at $18.80, with 358,499 shares traded. TEN's current last sale is 94% of the target price of $20.

