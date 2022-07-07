Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 7, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, FFIE, NIO, QQQ, F, ANVS, CCL, AAPL, BP, BBBY, TEN

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 54.36 to 11,906.95. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,510,168 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $26.44, with 2,899,953 shares traded. This represents a 24.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.6 at $53.05, with 1,624,577 shares traded. This represents a 88.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is +0.38 at $4.92, with 1,329,221 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FFIE is 9.442662; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.44 at $21.27, with 948,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.1 at $289.90, with 681,863 shares traded. This represents a 7.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.1799 at $11.24, with 475,365 shares traded. F's current last sale is 66.12% of the target price of $17.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is +3.33 at $16.59, with 434,986 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ANVS is in the "strong buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.12 at $8.86, with 412,773 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 63.29% of the target price of $14.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.35 at $143.27, with 399,022 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +1.04 at $27.76, with 391,118 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 77.11% of the target price of $36.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +0.28 at $4.75, with 363,023 shares traded. BBBY's current last sale is 118.75% of the target price of $4.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is +1.64 at $18.80, with 358,499 shares traded. TEN's current last sale is 94% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQ SQQQ FFIE NIO QQQ F ANVS CCL AAPL BP BBBY
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular