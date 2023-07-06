Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 6, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, TSLA, CRBU, RIVN, LCID, FCX, NIO, GENI, ABBV, CCL, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -116.62 to 15,087.16. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,703,363 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3801 at $19.17, with 3,110,791 shares traded. This represents a 3.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.81 at $40.44, with 2,423,873 shares traded. This represents a 151.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -2.03 at $280.45, with 1,901,163 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 126.61% of the target price of $221.5.



Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU) is +1.11 at $5.19, with 1,760,513 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CRBU is 12.105784; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.33 at $20.10, with 975,280 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.15 at $7.26, with 876,789 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 72.6% of the target price of $10.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.63 at $38.55, with 779,415 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 87.61% of the target price of $44.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.13 at $10.09, with 720,454 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.74% of the target price of $11.5.



Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is +0.68 at $6.49, with 697,633 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GENI is in the "buy range".



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -0.12 at $137.50, with 594,203 shares traded. ABBV's current last sale is 82.34% of the target price of $167.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.15 at $19.06, with 560,040 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.11. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.1487 at $15.55, with 494,232 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 194.39% of the target price of $8.

