Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 6, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, AMZN, ON, QQQ, YSG, CCL, RFP, FFIE, NIO, FCX, BP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -13.79 to 11,766.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,116,162 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.32 at $25.33, with 3,828,442 shares traded. This represents a 18.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.68 at $55.34, with 2,563,902 shares traded. This represents a 96.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.5 at $113.00, with 922,949 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is -0.15 at $47.15, with 906,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ON is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.16 at $285.80, with 786,931 shares traded. This represents a 6.13% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is +0.0512 at $2.05, with 731,159 shares traded. YSG's current last sale is 264.67% of the target price of $0.775.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.13 at $9.25, with 658,746 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 66.07% of the target price of $14.



Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is +8.13 at $20.62, with 539,673 shares traded. RFP's current last sale is 124.97% of the target price of $16.5.



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is -0.2 at $5.08, with 528,873 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FFIE is 9.442662; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.36 at $21.82, with 524,454 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is unchanged at $27.26, with 488,257 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.09 at $27.06, with 323,315 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 75.17% of the target price of $36.

