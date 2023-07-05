Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 5, 2023 : RIVN, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, LCID, NIO, CCCC, CCL, PLTR, JOBY, XPEV, WOLF

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -72.37 to 15,136.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,439,605 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.89 at $20.45, with 6,148,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.33 at $19.12, with 2,185,713 shares traded. This represents a 2.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.62 at $278.20, with 2,161,519 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 125.6% of the target price of $221.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.72 at $40.56, with 1,547,627 shares traded. This represents a 151.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.08 at $7.31, with 1,241,489 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 73.1% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $9.92, with 1,104,761 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.26% of the target price of $11.5.



C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is +0.52 at $3.35, with 925,278 shares traded. CCCC's current last sale is 35.26% of the target price of $9.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.13 at $18.83, with 572,662 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.11. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.2 at $15.32, with 458,131 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 191.5% of the target price of $8.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.13 at $10.10, with 415,493 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 155.38% of the target price of $6.5.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.2317 at $13.75, with 405,620 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 116.02% of the target price of $11.85.



Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +9.11 at $65.85, with 343,447 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 109.75% of the target price of $60.

