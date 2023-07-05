News & Insights

Pre-Market
RIVN

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 5, 2023 : RIVN, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, LCID, NIO, CCCC, CCL, PLTR, JOBY, XPEV, WOLF

July 05, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -72.37 to 15,136.32. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 51,439,605 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.89 at $20.45, with 6,148,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.33 at $19.12, with 2,185,713 shares traded. This represents a 2.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -1.62 at $278.20, with 2,161,519 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 125.6% of the target price of $221.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.72 at $40.56, with 1,547,627 shares traded. This represents a 151.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.08 at $7.31, with 1,241,489 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 73.1% of the target price of $10.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.11 at $9.92, with 1,104,761 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.26% of the target price of $11.5.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is +0.52 at $3.35, with 925,278 shares traded. CCCC's current last sale is 35.26% of the target price of $9.5.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.13 at $18.83, with 572,662 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.11. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.2 at $15.32, with 458,131 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 191.5% of the target price of $8.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.13 at $10.10, with 415,493 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 155.38% of the target price of $6.5.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.2317 at $13.75, with 405,620 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 116.02% of the target price of $11.85.

Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is +9.11 at $65.85, with 343,447 shares traded. WOLF's current last sale is 109.75% of the target price of $60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

RIVN
SQQQ
TSLA
TQQQ
LCID
NIO
CCCC
CCL
PLTR
JOBY
XPEV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.