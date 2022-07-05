Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 5, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, OCFT, QQQ, FCX, CCL, REV, NIO, COP, CLVS, AAPL, AMD

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -135.77 to 11,449.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,621,679 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.88 at $23.51, with 5,028,512 shares traded. This represents a 10.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +2.12 at $59.74, with 3,311,523 shares traded. This represents a 112.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is +0.22 at $2.07, with 1,325,451 shares traded. OCFT's current last sale is 125.45% of the target price of $1.65.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.49 at $278.64, with 1,109,225 shares traded. This represents a 3.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.96 at $28.24, with 859,761 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 55.92% of the target price of $50.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.44 at $8.38, with 830,094 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 59.86% of the target price of $14.



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is +0.42 at $5.58, with 722,778 shares traded. REV's current last sale is 65.65% of the target price of $8.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.19 at $21.17, with 702,488 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



ConocoPhillips (COP) is +0.09 at $91.07, with 672,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".



Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is -0.12 at $2.73, with 586,785 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 91% of the target price of $3.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.56 at $137.37, with 554,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -1.29 at $72.38, with 544,250 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

