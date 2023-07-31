Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2023 : SOFI, NIO, INTC, NKLA, PLTR, XPEV, TUP, SQQQ, TQQQ, IONQ, APLS, PINS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 38.18 to 15,789.11. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,867,904 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.74 at $10.29, with 11,853,960 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: SoFi Concludes Acquisition of Technisys



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.9 at $15.64, with 6,045,748 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 133.11% of the target price of $11.75.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.05 at $36.88, with 5,117,551 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 115.25% of the target price of $32.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.1602 at $2.43, with 4,016,308 shares traded.NKLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.27 per share, which represents a -41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.18 at $18.99, with 3,428,854 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.01 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.84 at $22.55, with 2,473,334 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 180.4% of the target price of $12.5.



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +0.27 at $3.35, with 2,394,189 shares traded.TUP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $16.88, with 1,768,238 shares traded. This represents a 3.05% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.22 at $45.44, with 1,667,221 shares traded. This represents a 182.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.09 at $19.02, with 1,273,936 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) is +0.2 at $32.22, with 1,198,636 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.35. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for APLS is 11.983671; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +0.06 at $28.51, with 1,145,646 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

