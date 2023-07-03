News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 3, 2023 : TSLA, NIO, TSLL, TQQQ, SQQQ, MU, XPEV, LCID, CCL, JOBY, SPCE, PLTR

July 03, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 17.24 to 15,196.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,890,287 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +16.09 at $277.86, with 5,098,014 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 125.44% of the target price of $221.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.42 at $10.11, with 2,491,628 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.91% of the target price of $11.5.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +1.605 at $18.96, with 2,179,508 shares traded. This represents a 308.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.15 at $41.15, with 2,121,632 shares traded. This represents a 155.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $18.85, with 2,112,297 shares traded. This represents a .64% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +0.19 at $63.30, with 2,097,961 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.97 at $14.39, with 1,991,135 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 121.43% of the target price of $11.85.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.11 at $7.00, with 1,452,430 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 70% of the target price of $10.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.07 at $18.76, with 681,454 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.13. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.18 at $10.44, with 542,055 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 160.62% of the target price of $6.5.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.02 at $3.90, with 485,366 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 97.5% of the target price of $4.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.14 at $15.47, with 470,890 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 193.38% of the target price of $8.

