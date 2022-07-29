Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2022 : SNTI, AMZN, TQQQ, INTC, SQQQ, AAPL, PINS, GETY, BHC, BABA, CVS, GM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 86.43 to 12,804.3. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,492,433 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is +0.47 at $2.33, with 6,985,553 shares traded.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +13.72 at $136.00, with 4,223,952 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.85 at $32.47, with 3,913,345 shares traded. This represents a 52.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -4.5316 at $35.18, with 2,602,308 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 73.29% of the target price of $48.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.0901 at $41.04, with 2,475,621 shares traded. This represents a 45.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +4.12 at $161.47, with 2,023,383 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -0.05 at $19.25, with 1,935,788 shares traded.PINS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/1/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is +17.98 at $28.48, with 1,134,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GETY is in the "strong buy range".



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.41 at $5.51, with 678,712 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -5.25 at $95.30, with 659,372 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/4/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.83 per share, which represents a 216 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.47 at $96.00, with 597,915 shares traded.CVS is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 2.16 per share, which represents a 242 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



General Motors Company (GM) is +0.26 at $36.00, with 536,322 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.91. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.