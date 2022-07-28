Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 28, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, F, META, FCEL, TLRY, TDOC, QQQ, SAVE, SNAP, CCL, TEVA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -52.42 to 12,549.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,809,750 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.6 at $30.14, with 3,146,141 shares traded. This represents a 41.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.76 at $44.23, with 2,637,596 shares traded. This represents a 57.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.9 at $14.09, with 1,708,600 shares traded. F's current last sale is 82.88% of the target price of $17.



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is -7.1699 at $162.41, with 1,577,117 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +0.45 at $3.84, with 1,320,673 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 76.8% of the target price of $5.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.03 at $3.23, with 1,009,909 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tilray Acquires Breckenridge Distillery; Shares Gain



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) is -9.4 at $33.84, with 939,788 shares traded. TDOC's current last sale is 77.79% of the target price of $43.5.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.01 at $304.80, with 920,215 shares traded. This represents a 13.19% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is +1 at $25.30, with 892,102 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SAVE is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.005 at $9.56, with 557,886 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.05 at $8.90, with 556,294 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 65.93% of the target price of $13.5.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -0.21 at $8.93, with 496,242 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 89.3% of the target price of $10.

