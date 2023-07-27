Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 27, 2023 : NIO, TUP, SQQQ, TQQQ, CCL, META, XPEV, TSLA, NKLA, RIVN, SNAP, LUV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 216.65 to 15,715.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 45,029,852 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.8 at $13.97, with 4,185,385 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 118.89% of the target price of $11.75.



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is +0.165 at $2.07, with 3,711,517 shares traded.TUP is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.73 at $17.03, with 3,605,945 shares traded. This represents a 3.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.8 at $45.07, with 2,678,731 shares traded. This represents a 179.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.95 at $18.60, with 2,051,476 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) is +30.13 at $328.70, with 2,043,285 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.99. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for META is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +1.56 at $21.02, with 1,991,752 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 168.16% of the target price of $12.5.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +4.08 at $268.43, with 1,259,847 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. TSLA's current last sale is 102.26% of the target price of $262.5.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.0815 at $2.33, with 1,245,906 shares traded.NKLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/3/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.27 per share, which represents a -41 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +1.1 at $28.25, with 1,189,884 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.21 at $10.94, with 805,226 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 109.4% of the target price of $10.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) is -1.96 at $34.30, with 620,513 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.08. Smarter Analyst Reports: What Do Southwest Airlines’ Risk Factors Reveal?

