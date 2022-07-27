Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 27, 2022 : TEVA, SHOP, TQQQ, SQQQ, SDIG, CMRX, SIGA, QQQ, CCL, BA, SNAP, UL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 172.54 to 12,259.44. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 47,817,426 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is +1.78 at $8.90, with 4,492,526 shares traded. TEVA's current last sale is 89% of the target price of $10.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -1.86 at $29.69, with 3,195,239 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. SHOP's current last sale is 59.38% of the target price of $50.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.14 at $28.47, with 2,692,081 shares traded. This represents a 33.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -2.07 at $47.55, with 2,191,691 shares traded. This represents a 68.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is +0.21 at $2.56, with 1,984,184 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SDIG is in the "strong buy range".



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is +0.06 at $2.46, with 1,229,955 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMRX is in the "strong buy range".



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +0.27 at $17.70, with 865,908 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +4.2 at $298.57, with 700,249 shares traded. This represents a 10.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.26 at $8.76, with 644,415 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 64.89% of the target price of $13.5.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +4.77 at $160.69, with 545,116 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.17 at $9.80, with 423,541 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Unilever PLC (UL) is unchanged at $48.85, with 317,397 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.