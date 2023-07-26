Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2023 : SIMO, SNAP, NKLA, PACW, SQQQ, TQQQ, T, MXL, NIO, AMC, BA, UNP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -40.05 to 15,521.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,304,704 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is +44 at $96.20, with 2,846,756 shares traded.SIMO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.38 per share, which represents a 155 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -2.12 at $10.39, with 2,723,531 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 103.9% of the target price of $10.



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.06 at $2.09, with 2,168,032 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 104.5% of the target price of $2.



PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is +2.2598 at $9.95, with 1,847,743 shares traded. PACW's current last sale is 71.07% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $17.72, with 1,567,373 shares traded. This represents a 8.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.33 at $43.39, with 1,223,480 shares traded. This represents a 169.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.2 at $15.00, with 1,074,936 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



MaxLinear, Inc (MXL) is -9.3498 at $24.65, with 1,056,891 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MXL is 9.871518; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $12.17, with 854,945 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 103.57% of the target price of $11.75.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.02 at $5.14, with 628,170 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 281.64% of the target price of $1.825.



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is +6.73 at $220.85, with 593,007 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Boeing Signs MOU with Ethiopian Airlines; Shares Down 4%



Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is +15.45 at $231.00, with 503,504 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNP is in the "buy range".

