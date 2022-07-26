Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2022 : RDBX, SQQQ, TQQQ, CMRX, FFIE, BABA, WMT, SIGA, SHLX, CVS, MMM, SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -74.53 to 12,253.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,243,111 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is +0.67 at $6.22, with 4,996,350 shares traded. RDBX's current last sale is 311% of the target price of $2.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.64 at $47.47, with 1,845,675 shares traded. This represents a 68.63% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.44 at $28.65, with 1,404,694 shares traded. This represents a 34.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is unchanged at $2.04, with 849,292 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMRX is in the "strong buy range".



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is -0.16 at $2.14, with 816,640 shares traded. FFIE's current last sale is 21.4% of the target price of $10.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +3.94 at $105.00, with 804,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -12.2206 at $119.80, with 786,761 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is -0.68 at $15.01, with 759,916 shares traded.



Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (SHLX) is +1.46 at $16.01, with 734,263 shares traded.SHLX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/29/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -1.381 at $93.11, with 617,435 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



3M Company (MMM) is +4.39 at $138.51, with 562,776 shares traded. MMM's current last sale is 96.19% of the target price of $144.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.11 at $9.84, with 555,315 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 70.29% of the target price of $14.

