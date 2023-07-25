Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2023 : NIO, AMC, TSLA, TQQQ, SQQQ, GM, NKLA, NATI, TSLL, VZ, BABA, XPEV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.69 to 15,509.71. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,888,889 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.5 at $12.23, with 3,168,351 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 104.09% of the target price of $11.75.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.46 at $5.39, with 2,257,501 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 295.34% of the target price of $1.825.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.94 at $272.00, with 1,571,907 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. TSLA's current last sale is 103.62% of the target price of $262.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.38 at $43.24, with 1,570,197 shares traded. This represents a 168.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $17.79, with 1,451,323 shares traded. This represents a 8.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.15 at $39.15, with 1,103,954 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.73. Smarter Analyst Reports: Monday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.01 at $2.37, with 883,202 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 118.5% of the target price of $2.



National Instruments Corporation (NATI) is +1.6 at $57.95, with 863,962 shares traded.NATI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.47 per share, which represents a 22 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.28 at $18.18, with 749,664 shares traded. This represents a 291.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.77 at $34.75, with 732,830 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Partners with Celona to Launch Turn-key Private Networking Solution



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.46 at $97.81, with 580,369 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.56 at $16.57, with 548,611 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 132.56% of the target price of $12.5.

