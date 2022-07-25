Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 25, 2022 : SIGA, CMRX, SNAP, TQQQ, SQQQ, FFIE, QQQ, AMTD, NIO, HLN, DNA, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 26.16 to 12,422.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 28,573,294 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is +3.07 at $15.23, with 5,477,684 shares traded.



Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is +0.5312 at $2.37, with 3,825,511 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMRX is in the "strong buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.32 at $9.64, with 3,405,746 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.35 at $29.88, with 2,546,887 shares traded. This represents a 40.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.55 at $45.53, with 1,597,838 shares traded. This represents a 61.74% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is -0.05 at $2.55, with 856,413 shares traded. FFIE's current last sale is 25.5% of the target price of $10.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.25 at $303.24, with 675,648 shares traded. This represents a 12.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is -0.07 at $2.13, with 626,196 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.28 at $18.96, with 614,960 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.02 at $7.39, with 297,404 shares traded.



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is +0.03 at $2.95, with 296,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DNA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.11 at $15.61, with 280,880 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 312.2% of the target price of $5.

