Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 24, 2023 : AMC, NKLA, TSLA, TSLL, SQQQ, AIXI, TQQQ, NIO, PLTR, NOK, BEKE, SCU

July 24, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 32.36 to 15,458.03. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,771,060 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.6 at $6.00, with 28,581,714 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 328.77% of the target price of $1.825.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.2102 at $2.29, with 2,780,850 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 114.49% of the target price of $2.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -4.02 at $256.00, with 2,021,223 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. TSLA's current last sale is 97.52% of the target price of $262.5.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.42 at $16.59, with 1,423,167 shares traded. This represents a 257.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.11 at $17.92, with 1,386,140 shares traded. This represents a 9.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.

XIAO-I Corporation (AIXI) is -0.1 at $5.18, with 1,293,697 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.24 at $42.93, with 1,259,594 shares traded. This represents a 166.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $10.89, with 657,558 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 96.8% of the target price of $11.25.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.02 at $16.45, with 409,929 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 193.53% of the target price of $8.5.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0236 at $3.93, with 220,564 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 65.5% of the target price of $6.

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is +0.07 at $14.89, with 220,191 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) is +1.48 at $10.90, with 213,294 shares traded.

