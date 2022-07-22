Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 22, 2022 : SNAP, SDIG, FFIE, APLD, TQQQ, SQQQ, TWTR, MRVL, BBWI, UBER, VZ, CLF

Pre-Market
SNAP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -57.56 to 12,561.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,423,203 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -5.24 at $11.11, with 12,413,916 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNAP is in the "buy range".

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is +0.67 at $3.65, with 4,534,955 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SDIG is in the "strong buy range".

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is -0.57 at $2.84, with 4,360,748 shares traded. FFIE's current last sale is 28.4% of the target price of $10.

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) is +0.38 at $2.63, with 4,266,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.31 at $30.85, with 2,770,381 shares traded. This represents a 44.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.44 at $44.24, with 2,170,972 shares traded. This represents a 57.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.87 at $38.65, with 1,738,026 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Musk Sells Additional Tesla Shares; Stock Falls 6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) is -0.17 at $54.40, with 1,304,073 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) is -0.16 at $33.13, with 1,129,559 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBWI is in the "buy range".

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.1255 at $24.36, with 781,401 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -2.25 at $45.41, with 665,821 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.39. Smarter Analyst Reports: Verizon Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, Revenue Disappoints

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is -0.34 at $16.80, with 630,011 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%

