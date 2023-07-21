News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 21, 2023 : SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, TSLL, RIVN, NKLA, PLTR, EBS, CVNA, NIO, BUD, IONQ

July 21, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 99.13 to 15,565.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,158,252 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.3318 at $17.52, with 3,267,152 shares traded. This represents a 6.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.6215 at $266.52, with 2,955,167 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 100.57% of the target price of $265.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.82 at $43.89, with 2,559,911 shares traded. This represents a 172.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.34 at $17.65, with 1,144,010 shares traded. This represents a 280.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.52 at $26.33, with 1,082,863 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.07 at $2.52, with 978,674 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 126% of the target price of $2.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.26 at $17.39, with 841,532 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 204.59% of the target price of $8.5.

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) is +0.89 at $7.95, with 480,313 shares traded. EBS's current last sale is 42.97% of the target price of $18.5.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -0.63 at $46.10, with 425,707 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.4. CVNA's current last sale is 384.17% of the target price of $12.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.1114 at $10.43, with 340,200 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 92.72% of the target price of $11.25.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) is -0.24 at $58.49, with 336,225 shares traded.BUD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 75 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.44 at $15.36, with 302,412 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 153.6% of the target price of $10.

