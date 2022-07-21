Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 21, 2022 : CCL, TQQQ, SQQQ, OLMA, NOK, TSLA, AAL, QQQ, F, T, AMC, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 67.26 to 12,506.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,989,360 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -1.4 at $9.69, with 10,163,962 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 69.21% of the target price of $14.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.1 at $29.99, with 3,484,771 shares traded. This represents a 40.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.15 at $45.61, with 2,535,713 shares traded. This represents a 62.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) is +0.56 at $5.27, with 1,536,550 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OLMA is in the "strong buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.36 at $5.06, with 1,475,200 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +18.49 at $760.99, with 1,014,405 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 82.36% of the target price of $924.



American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.54 at $14.67, with 1,013,277 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.3201 at $303.35, with 1,001,513 shares traded. This represents a 12.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.42 at $13.15, with 999,309 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.65 at $19.83, with 958,994 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.43 at $17.95, with 824,356 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 359% of the target price of $5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.27 at $20.10, with 743,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

