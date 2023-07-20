News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 20, 2023 : TSLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, AAL, NKLA, CVNA, TSLL, UP, PLTR, NIO, KEY, PSQH

July 20, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -128.41 to 15,697.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 35,472,662 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -11.97 at $279.29, with 3,002,089 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 105.39% of the target price of $265.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.37 at $17.03, with 2,905,659 shares traded. This represents a 3.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.94 at $45.38, with 1,996,520 shares traded. This represents a 181.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) is -0.25 at $18.35, with 1,718,787 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.58. Smarter Analyst Reports: American Airlines Jumps 2% on Lower-than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.07 at $2.52, with 1,536,313 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 126% of the target price of $2.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +1.13 at $56.93, with 1,520,942 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.4. CVNA's current last sale is 474.42% of the target price of $12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -1.26 at $19.00, with 1,354,887 shares traded. This represents a 309.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) is -0.11 at $2.07, with 1,291,655 shares traded. UP's current last sale is 8.28% of the target price of $25.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.23 at $17.82, with 855,138 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 209.65% of the target price of $8.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $10.54, with 461,955 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 93.69% of the target price of $11.25.

KeyCorp (KEY) is -0.34 at $11.07, with 385,423 shares traded. KEY's current last sale is 90.37% of the target price of $12.25.

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) is +0.3 at $14.19, with 373,635 shares traded.

