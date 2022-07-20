Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 20, 2022 : SDIG, APLD, TQQQ, SQQQ, SNTI, QQQ, CCL, ABT, NIO, ABBV, NCLH, F

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -17.24 to 12,232.18. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,213,766 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is +0.58 at $2.72, with 8,872,950 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SDIG is in the "strong buy range".



Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) is +0.25 at $2.37, with 6,203,316 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APLD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $28.41, with 4,447,790 shares traded. This represents a 33.26% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.1 at $48.25, with 3,346,782 shares traded. This represents a 71.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is +0.28 at $2.05, with 2,451,540 shares traded.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.5 at $297.80, with 1,178,276 shares traded. This represents a 10.59% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.03 at $10.39, with 635,338 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 74.21% of the target price of $14.



Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -2.89 at $107.04, with 597,069 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Abbott Rewards Shareholders; Shares Record New All-Time High



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.2312 at $19.97, with 508,803 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is -0.24 at $149.50, with 443,571 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABBV is in the "buy range".



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.02 at $12.83, with 428,426 shares traded. NCLH's current last sale is 64.15% of the target price of $20.



Ford Motor Company (F) is unchanged at $12.59, with 404,166 shares traded.F is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/27/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.43 per share, which represents a 13 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

