Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2023 : CVNA, T, NKLA, VRM, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, JOBY, BLUE, PLTR, VZ, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 43.55 to 15,884.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,942,805 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +11.7 at $51.50, with 12,001,303 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.13. CVNA's current last sale is 429.17% of the target price of $12.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.76 at $14.21, with 2,770,328 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.07 at $2.59, with 2,737,349 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 129.5% of the target price of $2.



Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is +0.3888 at $2.63, with 2,076,733 shares traded. VRM's current last sale is 262.88% of the target price of $1.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $16.57, with 1,937,346 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.06 at $295.40, with 1,845,241 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $46.61, with 1,735,546 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.57 at $9.49, with 1,524,708 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 126.53% of the target price of $7.5.



bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is +0.24 at $3.39, with 1,031,052 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BLUE is 9.055503; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.05 at $18.03, with 550,227 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +1.24 at $33.51, with 522,356 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.17 per share, which represents a 131 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $10.58, with 468,222 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 94.04% of the target price of $11.25.

