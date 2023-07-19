News & Insights

Pre-Market
CVNA

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2023 : CVNA, T, NKLA, VRM, SQQQ, TSLA, TQQQ, JOBY, BLUE, PLTR, VZ, NIO

July 19, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 43.55 to 15,884.9. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 58,942,805 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +11.7 at $51.50, with 12,001,303 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.13. CVNA's current last sale is 429.17% of the target price of $12.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.76 at $14.21, with 2,770,328 shares traded.T is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/26/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.07 at $2.59, with 2,737,349 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 129.5% of the target price of $2.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is +0.3888 at $2.63, with 2,076,733 shares traded. VRM's current last sale is 262.88% of the target price of $1.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.09 at $16.57, with 1,937,346 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.06 at $295.40, with 1,845,241 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tesla Gets Environmental Approval for Gigafactory Outside Berlin — Report

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.29 at $46.61, with 1,735,546 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.57 at $9.49, with 1,524,708 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 126.53% of the target price of $7.5.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) is +0.24 at $3.39, with 1,031,052 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for BLUE is 9.055503; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.05 at $18.03, with 550,227 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +1.24 at $33.51, with 522,356 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.17 per share, which represents a 131 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.16 at $10.58, with 468,222 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 94.04% of the target price of $11.25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

CVNA
T
NKLA
VRM
SQQQ
TSLA
TQQQ
JOBY
BLUE
PLTR
VZ
NI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.