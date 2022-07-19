Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2022 : STIM, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, GOEV, NIO, IBM, NVTA, AMC, WFG, CCL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 82.25 to 11,959.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,981,435 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) is +0.71 at $4.35, with 7,019,840 shares traded. STIM's current last sale is 43.5% of the target price of $10.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5 at $26.67, with 3,174,900 shares traded. This represents a 25.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.09 at $51.80, with 2,013,383 shares traded. This represents a 84.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.04 at $291.44, with 1,048,028 shares traded. This represents a 8.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.22 at $147.29, with 917,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is +0.02 at $3.98, with 819,583 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOEV is in the "strong buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.12 at $20.96, with 562,908 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -8.23 at $129.90, with 529,431 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $150.



Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is -0.28 at $2.39, with 503,726 shares traded. NVTA's current last sale is 25.84% of the target price of $9.25.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.31 at $16.85, with 364,781 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 337% of the target price of $5.



West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd (WFG) is +21.26 at $104.50, with 347,568 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFG is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.18 at $9.83, with 335,009 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 70.21% of the target price of $14.

