Pre-Market
STIM

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 19, 2022 : STIM, TQQQ, SQQQ, QQQ, AAPL, GOEV, NIO, IBM, NVTA, AMC, WFG, CCL

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 82.25 to 11,959.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 29,981,435 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM) is +0.71 at $4.35, with 7,019,840 shares traded. STIM's current last sale is 43.5% of the target price of $10.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.5 at $26.67, with 3,174,900 shares traded. This represents a 25.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.09 at $51.80, with 2,013,383 shares traded. This represents a 84.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.04 at $291.44, with 1,048,028 shares traded. This represents a 8.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.22 at $147.29, with 917,789 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is +0.02 at $3.98, with 819,583 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOEV is in the "strong buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.12 at $20.96, with 562,908 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -8.23 at $129.90, with 529,431 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 86.6% of the target price of $150.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is -0.28 at $2.39, with 503,726 shares traded. NVTA's current last sale is 25.84% of the target price of $9.25.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.31 at $16.85, with 364,781 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 337% of the target price of $5.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd (WFG) is +21.26 at $104.50, with 347,568 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFG is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.18 at $9.83, with 335,009 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 70.21% of the target price of $14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STIM TQQQ SQQQ QQQ AAPL GOEV NIO IBM NVTA AMC WFG CC
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular