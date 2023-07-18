News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2023 : NKLA, PLTR, AMZN, BAC, TSLA, T, TQQQ, GOOGL, SQQQ, VZ, CCL, F

July 18, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -27.37 to 15,685.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 38,551,577 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.07 at $2.26, with 2,349,801 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 113% of the target price of $2.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.6 at $18.00, with 1,849,172 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.68 at $132.88, with 1,753,520 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.2 at $29.20, with 1,667,006 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.13 at $290.25, with 1,503,908 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.13 at $13.66, with 1,273,120 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.14 at $45.10, with 1,064,827 shares traded. This represents a 180.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.39 at $124.26, with 1,064,825 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.32. GOOGL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.32 per share, which represents a 121 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.05 at $17.13, with 1,053,778 shares traded. This represents a 1.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.55 at $32.01, with 792,332 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.17. VZ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/25/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.17 per share, which represents a 131 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.18 at $17.89, with 731,867 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.14 at $13.95, with 527,421 shares traded. F's current last sale is 99.64% of the target price of $14.

