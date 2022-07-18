Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, EVTL, GOEV, ETON, BAC, QQQ, GOOGL, CCL, NIO, F, DB

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 110.88 to 12,094.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,668,770 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.71 at $27.50, with 4,390,699 shares traded. This represents a 28.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.33 at $50.31, with 2,649,151 shares traded. This represents a 78.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is +0.6 at $5.60, with 2,281,590 shares traded. EVTL's current last sale is 74.67% of the target price of $7.5.



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is -0.03 at $4.25, with 2,006,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOEV is in the "strong buy range".



Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is +0.4 at $3.19, with 1,569,578 shares traded. ETON's current last sale is 29% of the target price of $11.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.25 at $32.00, with 1,234,722 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.48 at $294.35, with 1,028,160 shares traded. This represents a 9.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.7325 at $112.51, with 819,121 shares traded. GOOGL's current last sale is 3.54% of the target price of $3177.5.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.16 at $9.34, with 743,966 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 66.71% of the target price of $14.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2041 at $20.92, with 545,892 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.19 at $12.07, with 529,058 shares traded. F's current last sale is 71% of the target price of $17.



Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is +0.23 at $8.14, with 405,649 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 70.17% of the target price of $11.6.

