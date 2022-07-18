Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 18, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, EVTL, GOEV, ETON, BAC, QQQ, GOOGL, CCL, NIO, F, DB

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 110.88 to 12,094.5. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,668,770 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.71 at $27.50, with 4,390,699 shares traded. This represents a 28.99% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.33 at $50.31, with 2,649,151 shares traded. This represents a 78.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is +0.6 at $5.60, with 2,281,590 shares traded. EVTL's current last sale is 74.67% of the target price of $7.5.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is -0.03 at $4.25, with 2,006,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOEV is in the "strong buy range".

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is +0.4 at $3.19, with 1,569,578 shares traded. ETON's current last sale is 29% of the target price of $11.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.25 at $32.00, with 1,234,722 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Halts Share Buyback Amid New Regulation

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +2.48 at $294.35, with 1,028,160 shares traded. This represents a 9.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.7325 at $112.51, with 819,121 shares traded. GOOGL's current last sale is 3.54% of the target price of $3177.5.

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.16 at $9.34, with 743,966 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 66.71% of the target price of $14.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2041 at $20.92, with 545,892 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.19 at $12.07, with 529,058 shares traded. F's current last sale is 71% of the target price of $17.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) is +0.23 at $8.14, with 405,649 shares traded. DB's current last sale is 70.17% of the target price of $11.6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQ SQQQ EVTL GOEV ETON BAC QQQ GOOGL CCL NIO F D
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular