Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 17, 2023 : ABOS, NKLA, BBIO, ATVI, TSLA, SQQQ, T, FTCH, NOK, NIO, BABA, IONQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 8.45 to 15,574.05. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 54,179,233 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) is +5.82 at $12.10, with 8,927,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ABOS is in the "strong buy range".



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is -0.0993 at $2.15, with 4,951,384 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 107.54% of the target price of $2.



BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) is +10.78 at $29.00, with 4,146,986 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBIO is in the "buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is +3.53 at $93.60, with 2,809,477 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATVI is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +5.76 at $287.14, with 2,403,332 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $17.57, with 1,710,199 shares traded. This represents a 3.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.2615 at $14.24, with 957,325 shares traded. T's current last sale is 64.72% of the target price of $22.



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is -0.2498 at $6.00, with 552,054 shares traded. FTCH's current last sale is 54.55% of the target price of $11.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.14 at $3.84, with 465,001 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/20/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $10.49, with 427,798 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 95.36% of the target price of $11.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.52 at $93.04, with 271,671 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.18 at $13.73, with 268,749 shares traded. IONQ's current last sale is 161.53% of the target price of $8.5.

