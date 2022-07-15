Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 15, 2022 : GOEV, TQQQ, EVTL, BAC, VG, SQQQ, C, PINS, QQQ, INTC, EQT, MIC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 30.3 to 11,798.7. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 32,652,736 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is -0.38 at $4.23, with 3,533,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOEV is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.02 at $25.47, with 3,358,505 shares traded. This represents a 19.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is +1 at $3.90, with 2,927,155 shares traded. EVTL's current last sale is 52% of the target price of $7.5.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.14 at $30.27, with 2,492,064 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.77 per share, which represents a 103 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is +1.31 at $20.96, with 2,090,553 shares traded. VG's current last sale is 99.81% of the target price of $21.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $54.51, with 1,802,628 shares traded. This represents a 93.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +2.01 at $46.15, with 1,051,634 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.67. Smarter Analyst Reports: Citi Makes Cross-Currency Sweeps Available in 14 European Countries



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is +2.2 at $19.76, with 960,881 shares traded. PINS's current last sale is 82.33% of the target price of $24.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1 at $286.77, with 782,138 shares traded. This represents a 6.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.21 at $37.92, with 533,100 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 78.19% of the target price of $48.5.



EQT Corporation (EQT) is +0.35 at $36.47, with 521,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQT is in the "buy range".



Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, LLC (MIC) is +0.02 at $4.08, with 447,247 shares traded.

