Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 14, 2023 : NKLA, SQQQ, TQQQ, PG, NOK, BAC, TSLA, NVDA, ERIC, T, NIO, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 14.68 to 15,586.66. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,142,655 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is +0.49 at $2.71, with 28,167,439 shares traded. NKLA's current last sale is 135.5% of the target price of $2.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.05 at $17.49, with 1,943,022 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.16 at $44.22, with 1,683,198 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is +0.25 at $149.20, with 1,374,684 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.37 at $3.98, with 1,349,728 shares traded.NOK is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/20/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.08 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.58 at $30.25, with 1,132,587 shares traded.BAC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/18/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.84 per share, which represents a 73 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is unchanged at $277.90, with 1,068,629 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +7.41 at $467.18, with 985,742 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Ericsson (ERIC) is -0.6201 at $5.12, with 908,539 shares traded. ERIC's current last sale is 98.46% of the target price of $5.2.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.16 at $14.96, with 886,842 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $10.76, with 851,839 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 95.64% of the target price of $11.25.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +1.69 at $45.40, with 784,222 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.2. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.