Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 14, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TBPH, QQQ, ZI, GM, MOS, KO, GILD, KMI, MRO, JPM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -80.25 to 11,648.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 33,242,771 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.73 at $24.46, with 4,483,102 shares traded. This represents a 14.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.59 at $56.71, with 3,017,715 shares traded. This represents a 101.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH) is +0.78 at $9.41, with 1,949,811 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TBPH is 13.999813; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -2.74 at $282.91, with 1,353,687 shares traded. This represents a 5.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is -0.95 at $35.00, with 1,249,901 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZI is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.59 at $31.13, with 1,083,523 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) is -0.59 at $45.72, with 916,006 shares traded. MOS's current last sale is 60.96% of the target price of $75.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.53 at $61.85, with 871,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) is unchanged at $62.46, with 870,404 shares traded. GILD's current last sale is 87.97% of the target price of $71.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) is -0.25 at $16.35, with 870,233 shares traded.KMI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/20/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.27 per share, which represents a 23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.46 at $20.28, with 825,859 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRO is in the "buy range".



J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is -3.21 at $108.70, with 770,479 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.85. Smarter Analyst Reports: EVgo’s PlugShare Platform Crosses 1M Downloads in 2021

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.