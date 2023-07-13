Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 13, 2023 : SQQQ, TQQQ, CVS, SOFI, LCID, CVNA, RIVN, BMY, DAL, TSLA, NIO, SPCE

News & Insights

July 13, 2023

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 119.05 to 15,426.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 39,019,742 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.37 at $18.07, with 3,088,907 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.9 at $42.87, with 2,427,863 shares traded. This represents a 166.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is +0.49 at $70.96, with 2,099,502 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.27 at $8.93, with 1,706,511 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 115.23% of the target price of $7.75.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.06 at $7.10, with 1,581,676 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 71% of the target price of $10.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is -3.34 at $35.55, with 1,539,675 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 296.25% of the target price of $12.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.29 at $25.62, with 1,180,432 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.22 at $62.50, with 1,077,103 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 79.11% of the target price of $79.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +1.9 at $49.85, with 1,046,395 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "strong buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +2.09 at $274.08, with 1,034,061 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $11.11, with 1,030,108 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 98.76% of the target price of $11.25.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is +0.11 at $3.98, with 832,736 shares traded. SPCE's current last sale is 99.5% of the target price of $4.

