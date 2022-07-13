Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 13, 2022 : IS, GOEV, TQQQ, U, ATRA, SQQQ, QQQ, CLVS, DAL, TWTR, CCL, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -232.14 to 11,512.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,169,002 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ironSource Ltd. (IS) is +1.3699 at $3.60, with 24,320,324 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IS is in the "buy range".



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is +0.11 at $3.74, with 4,189,030 shares traded. GOEV's current last sale is 53.43% of the target price of $7.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.39 at $25.74, with 3,608,446 shares traded. This represents a 20.73% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -4.11 at $35.65, with 2,412,429 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for U is in the "buy range".



Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is -4.17 at $4.49, with 2,121,148 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATRA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.83 at $53.95, with 2,108,825 shares traded. This represents a 91.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.48 at $287.72, with 862,037 shares traded. This represents a 6.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) is +0.04 at $2.47, with 805,538 shares traded. CLVS's current last sale is 82.33% of the target price of $3.



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is -0.84 at $30.25, with 783,930 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.71. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is +0.64 at $34.70, with 465,770 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 69.4% of the target price of $50.



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.02 at $9.15, with 391,458 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 65.36% of the target price of $14.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $20.75, with 371,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

