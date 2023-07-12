Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 12, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, TSLA, NIO, ATVI, BABA, RIVN, PLTR, LCID, SOS, XPEV, CVNA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 135.74 to 15,254.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 31,469,719 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.46 at $40.93, with 1,898,394 shares traded. This represents a 154.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.19 at $18.97, with 1,660,005 shares traded. This represents a 2.37% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.84 at $273.63, with 1,359,717 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. TSLA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/19/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.69 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.15 at $10.96, with 1,099,849 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 95.3% of the target price of $11.5.



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is -1.59 at $89.40, with 1,044,986 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +2.12 at $93.91, with 919,746 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.19 at $25.04, with 827,828 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.18 at $16.67, with 618,636 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 208.38% of the target price of $8.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.05 at $8.17, with 612,719 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 81.7% of the target price of $10.



SOS Limited (SOS) is +1.62 at $9.11, with 558,344 shares traded.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.3 at $15.27, with 461,537 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 128.86% of the target price of $11.85.



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.32 at $35.89, with 388,240 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 299.08% of the target price of $12.

