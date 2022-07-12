Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 12, 2022 : GOEV, SQQQ, TQQQ, QQQ, BMY, DHI, NIO, AMD, LI, CCL, TSM, SAN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 15.44 to 11,875.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,735,521 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is +1.75 at $4.12, with 16,315,928 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GOEV is 20.879578; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $53.32, with 2,955,912 shares traded. This represents a 89.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.04 at $26.07, with 2,615,906 shares traded. This represents a 22.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.12 at $288.92, with 1,066,362 shares traded. This represents a 7.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.26 at $75.30, with 1,003,337 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 94.13% of the target price of $80.



D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) is -0.52 at $72.75, with 670,260 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DHI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.22 at $20.35, with 663,489 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.11 at $76.84, with 622,036 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Li Auto Inc. (LI) is -0.58 at $36.75, with 616,051 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LI is in the "strong buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.08 at $8.41, with 455,105 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 60.07% of the target price of $14.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +1.34 at $80.45, with 450,651 shares traded.TSM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 7/14/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.47 per share, which represents a 93 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) is -0.17 at $2.41, with 368,256 shares traded.

