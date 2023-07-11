News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 11, 2023 : NIO, RIVN, LCID, SQQQ, TQQQ, PLTR, IOVA, TSLA, SNAP, BMY, XPEV, CVNA

July 11, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 52.04 to 15,097.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 34,034,926 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.26 at $11.04, with 3,288,460 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 96% of the target price of $11.5.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.41 at $25.10, with 2,001,056 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.11 at $8.04, with 1,713,238 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 80.4% of the target price of $10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.14 at $19.29, with 1,706,660 shares traded. This represents a 4.1% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $40.20, with 1,642,656 shares traded. This represents a 149.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.2899 at $16.59, with 1,112,254 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 207.37% of the target price of $8.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is -1.16 at $7.63, with 1,094,821 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOVA is in the "buy range".

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +0.41 at $270.02, with 1,082,199 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. TSLA's current last sale is 121.91% of the target price of $221.5.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.15 at $11.93, with 748,094 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 119.3% of the target price of $10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -0.03 at $62.45, with 656,842 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.84 at $14.99, with 625,211 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 126.5% of the target price of $11.85.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +0.63 at $34.90, with 491,352 shares traded. CVNA's current last sale is 290.83% of the target price of $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

