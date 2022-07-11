Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 11, 2022 : PLRX, TQQQ, TWTR, SQQQ, PG, DWAC, NIO, ABNB, CNC, TSLA, AMC, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -90.47 to 12,035.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,119,370 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (PLRX) is +4.72 at $13.60, with 6,401,795 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLRX is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.6 at $27.29, with 3,287,581 shares traded. This represents a 28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -2.26 at $34.55, with 3,120,847 shares traded. TWTR's current last sale is 63.75% of the target price of $54.2.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.11 at $51.15, with 2,006,561 shares traded. This represents a 81.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is -0.63 at $144.39, with 856,565 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PG is in the "buy range".



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is +3.58 at $28.10, with 814,270 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.76 at $21.84, with 754,784 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) is -2.24 at $95.11, with 740,671 shares traded. ABNB's current last sale is 54.66% of the target price of $174.



Centene Corporation (CNC) is -0.01 at $88.00, with 689,099 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.69. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CNC is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.96 at $760.25, with 682,600 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78.99% of the target price of $962.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.23 at $14.89, with 393,512 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 297.8% of the target price of $5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -4.85 at $116.05, with 372,228 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

