Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 10, 2023 : RIVN, SQQQ, TQQQ, NBTX, TSLA, AMC, LCID, NIO, FCX, BABA, FSR, PLTR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -10.47 to 15,026.38. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 37,421,860 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.92 at $25.62, with 3,747,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RIVN is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.02 at $19.47, with 2,549,603 shares traded. This represents a 5.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.03 at $39.84, with 2,212,056 shares traded. This represents a 147.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nanobiotix S.A. (NBTX) is +2.66 at $7.84, with 2,203,079 shares traded.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +1.57 at $276.00, with 1,480,905 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. TSLA's current last sale is 124.6% of the target price of $221.5.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.06 at $4.14, with 1,235,162 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 230% of the target price of $1.8.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is +0.12 at $7.57, with 1,163,514 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 75.7% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $10.05, with 886,267 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 87.39% of the target price of $11.5.



Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FCX) is -0.25 at $38.39, with 758,450 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 87.25% of the target price of $44.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +0.01 at $90.56, with 721,687 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is +0.11 at $6.11, with 701,829 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 61.1% of the target price of $10.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.11 at $15.45, with 439,764 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 193.13% of the target price of $8.

