Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, KSS, NIO, QQQ, MU, AAPL, SNY, CCL, XPEV, DAL, BP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -50.62 to 11,453.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,775,862 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.44 at $23.56, with 4,348,586 shares traded. This represents a 10.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.87 at $59.71, with 2,674,805 shares traded. This represents a 112.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -6.65 at $29.04, with 1,441,332 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 55.31% of the target price of $52.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.42 at $22.14, with 1,187,015 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.45 at $278.83, with 1,144,107 shares traded. This represents a 3.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -2.56 at $52.72, with 746,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.92 at $135.80, with 638,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Sanofi (SNY) is +0.1679 at $50.20, with 569,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.09 at $8.56, with 417,740 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.7 at $32.44, with 352,679 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +0.38 at $29.35, with 222,298 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.47 at $27.88, with 207,764 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 77.44% of the target price of $36.

