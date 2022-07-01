Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 1, 2022 : TQQQ, SQQQ, KSS, NIO, QQQ, MU, AAPL, SNY, CCL, XPEV, DAL, BP

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -50.62 to 11,453.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 41,775,862 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.44 at $23.56, with 4,348,586 shares traded. This represents a 10.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.87 at $59.71, with 2,674,805 shares traded. This represents a 112.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is -6.65 at $29.04, with 1,441,332 shares traded. KSS's current last sale is 55.31% of the target price of $52.5.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.42 at $22.14, with 1,187,015 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.45 at $278.83, with 1,144,107 shares traded. This represents a 3.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -2.56 at $52.72, with 746,508 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.92 at $135.80, with 638,958 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Sanofi (SNY) is +0.1679 at $50.20, with 569,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNY is in the "buy range".

Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.09 at $8.56, with 417,740 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.7 at $32.44, with 352,679 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is +0.38 at $29.35, with 222,298 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DAL is in the "buy range".

BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.47 at $27.88, with 207,764 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 77.44% of the target price of $36.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TQQQ SQQQ KSS NIO QQQ MU AAPL SNY CCL XPEV DAL B
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular