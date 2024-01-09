Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 9, 2024 : MCRB, SQQQ, GRFS, TQQQ, ELTX, TLRY, NIO, JNPR, CVS, BMY, HPE, WMT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -119.39 to 16,530.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 50,920,016 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB) is +0.58 at $2.14, with 7,646,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MCRB is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.23 at $14.12, with 3,299,170 shares traded. This represents a 7.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is -4.01 at $7.12, with 2,866,576 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRFS is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.77 at $47.98, with 2,779,347 shares traded. This represents a 171.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) is +0.57 at $8.39, with 1,588,514 shares traded. ELTX's current last sale is 69.92% of the target price of $12.



Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.14 at $2.48, with 1,519,174 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Tilray Acquires Breckenridge Distillery; Shares Gain



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.12 at $7.81, with 885,910 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.74% of the target price of $10.45.



Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is +6.98 at $37.20, with 774,270 shares traded. JNPR's current last sale is 112.73% of the target price of $33.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.06 at $80.62, with 728,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.4 at $52.19, with 694,453 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 88.46% of the target price of $59.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is -1.33 at $16.39, with 598,646 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 91.06% of the target price of $18.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.36 at $157.89, with 573,763 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

