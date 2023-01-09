Pre-Market
TQQQ

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 9, 2023 : TQQQ, TSLA, AMYT, SQQQ, XPEV, TSLL, NIO, HKD, BABA, CVAC, LU, AMC

January 09, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.87 to 11,113.22. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 61,028,475 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.31 at $17.95, with 4,179,062 shares traded. This represents a 11.49% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.61 at $116.67, with 3,380,155 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 46.67% of the target price of $250.

Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) is +7.54 at $14.54, with 2,107,266 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMYT is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.9 at $51.50, with 1,995,794 shares traded. This represents a 65.86% increase from its 52 Week Low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.05 at $10.16, with 1,506,374 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 84.67% of the target price of $12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is +0.27 at $5.71, with 1,379,761 shares traded. This represents a 23.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.21 at $10.58, with 1,253,101 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +0.47 at $23.41, with 1,217,700 shares traded.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.47 at $112.87, with 887,501 shares traded. BABA's current last sale is 80.62% of the target price of $140.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) is +2.04 at $10.30, with 729,558 shares traded. CVAC's current last sale is 103% of the target price of $10.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is +0.17 at $2.33, with 513,055 shares traded. LU's current last sale is 83.21% of the target price of $2.8.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.04 at $3.89, with 333,455 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 194.5% of the target price of $2.

