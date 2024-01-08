Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 8, 2024 : SPEC, SQQQ, TQQQ, NIO, AMAM, BA, DADA, CVS, TSLA, BABA, PLTR, MPW

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is to 16,339.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 44,912,501 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Spectaire Holdings, Inc. (SPEC) is +1.2 at $2.88, with 7,700,968 shares traded. SPEC's current last sale is 160% of the target price of $1.8.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $14.73, with 3,009,495 shares traded. This represents a 12.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.23 at $46.21, with 1,873,521 shares traded. This represents a 187.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.18 at $7.88, with 1,563,622 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 75.41% of the target price of $10.45.



Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (AMAM) is +13.475 at $27.11, with 1,435,394 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMAM is in the "buy range".



Boeing Company (The) (BA) is -16 at $233.00, with 1,251,691 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.75. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BA is in the "buy range".



Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is -0.75 at $2.40, with 922,451 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DADA is in the "buy range".



CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -0.12 at $81.30, with 886,591 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVS is in the "buy range".



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.09 at $237.40, with 814,749 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 94.02% of the target price of $252.5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.64 at $71.37, with 795,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.17 at $16.15, with 708,113 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 100.94% of the target price of $16.



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is -0.1 at $3.45, with 681,466 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.