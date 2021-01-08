Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 8, 2021 : NIO, IPOE, TSLA, FCEL, AAPL, XNET, SQQQ, SRPT, SOS, IPOF, ACB, AMC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 82.41 to 13,021.98. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 25,969,957 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +3.01 at $57.29, with 3,012,442 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 173.61% of the target price of $33.



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) is +2.15 at $21.29, with 2,736,995 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +39.46 at $855.50, with 1,858,201 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +1.43 at $16.42, with 1,773,512 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.48 at $132.40, with 1,345,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Xunlei Limited (XNET) is +0.81 at $5.80, with 1,136,582 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.22 at $14.67, with 1,049,187 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) is -84.95 at $84.00, with 915,811 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SRPT is 9.792926; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.18 at $2.89, with 911,996 shares traded.



Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) is +1.06 at $14.13, with 655,687 shares traded.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is -0.1198 at $10.07, with 633,872 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 109.58% of the target price of $9.19.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.05 at $2.10, with 587,580 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 60% of the target price of $3.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.