Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 7, 2022 : ABSI, MRIN, SQQQ, F, DNA, AMC, BABA, TQQQ, T, AAPL, QQQ, GME

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -80.48 to 15,684.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 27,106,585 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Absci Corporation (ABSI) is +2.105 at $8.25, with 10,798,753 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is +0.81 at $4.26, with 3,068,669 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $6.52, with 2,359,227 shares traded. This represents a 15.81% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.47 at $24.93, with 1,879,909 shares traded. F's current last sale is 131.21% of the target price of $19.



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is +0.26 at $7.16, with 918,998 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +1.14 at $23.60, with 673,775 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 314.67% of the target price of $7.5.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.27 at $130.90, with 638,209 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.35 at $149.29, with 603,654 shares traded. This represents a 98.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $25.60, with 572,575 shares traded. T's current last sale is 85.33% of the target price of $30.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.4 at $172.40, with 563,825 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.3 at $384.32, with 529,671 shares traded. This represents a 29.2% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Gamestop Corporation (GME) is +24.37 at $155.40, with 472,714 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 457.06% of the target price of $34.

