Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 7, 2021 : SOS, FCEL, BBBY, NIO, XNET, AAPL, ACB, QS, AMC, SQQQ, TLRY, DXC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 117.39 to 12,740.74. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 21,813,525 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

SOS Limited (SOS) is +1.67 at $3.39, with 6,947,022 shares traded.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is +1.8 at $14.10, with 2,231,681 shares traded. FCEL's current last sale is 188% of the target price of $7.5.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is -2.78 at $18.25, with 1,602,274 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. PR Newswire Reports: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Delivers Second Consecutive Quarter Of Comparable Sales And Profit Growth

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +2.35 at $52.85, with 1,578,971 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 160.15% of the target price of $33.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) is +1.04 at $4.41, with 1,280,650 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +1.88 at $128.48, with 1,228,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +0.65 at $10.92, with 1,121,332 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 118.82% of the target price of $9.19.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +8.3101 at $71.34, with 968,372 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 254.79% of the target price of $28.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.08 at $2.09, with 844,633 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 59.71% of the target price of $3.5.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.41 at $15.68, with 822,331 shares traded. This represents a 4.12% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.21 at $11.98, with 785,839 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 119.8% of the target price of $10.

DXC Technology Company (DXC) is +3.27 at $29.72, with 696,311 shares traded. DXC's current last sale is 116.55% of the target price of $25.5.

