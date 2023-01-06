Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 6, 2023 : CTMX, TSLA, SPRB, TQQQ, DCP, SQQQ, HKD, TSLL, NIO, AMTD, XPEV, MFGP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.69 to 10,781.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,608,732 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is +1.26 at $3.05, with 9,878,789 shares traded. CTMX's current last sale is 101.67% of the target price of $3.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -8.18 at $102.16, with 6,879,204 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 40.86% of the target price of $250.



Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is +1.57 at $2.82, with 5,752,804 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SPRB is 11.214735; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.26 at $16.10, with 5,349,830 shares traded.This is a 52 Week Low.



DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is +2.32 at $41.64, with 3,443,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DCP is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1 at $57.93, with 2,893,885 shares traded. This represents a 86.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +12.55 at $42.50, with 2,839,399 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.57 at $4.68, with 2,007,745 shares traded. This represents a -3.51% decrease from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.76 at $10.10, with 1,842,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".



AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +0.09 at $2.19, with 1,550,768 shares traded.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.4 at $10.50, with 1,508,945 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $12.



Micro Focus Intl PLC (MFGP) is -0.04 at $6.24, with 1,151,901 shares traded.

