Pre-Market
CTMX

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 6, 2023 : CTMX, TSLA, SPRB, TQQQ, DCP, SQQQ, HKD, TSLL, NIO, AMTD, XPEV, MFGP

January 06, 2023 — 08:29 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 40.69 to 10,781.91. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,608,732 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is +1.26 at $3.05, with 9,878,789 shares traded. CTMX's current last sale is 101.67% of the target price of $3.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -8.18 at $102.16, with 6,879,204 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 40.86% of the target price of $250.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is +1.57 at $2.82, with 5,752,804 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SPRB is 11.214735; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.26 at $16.10, with 5,349,830 shares traded.This is a 52 Week Low.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is +2.32 at $41.64, with 3,443,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DCP is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1 at $57.93, with 2,893,885 shares traded. This represents a 86.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is +12.55 at $42.50, with 2,839,399 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (TSLL) is -0.57 at $4.68, with 2,007,745 shares traded. This represents a -3.51% decrease from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.76 at $10.10, with 1,842,736 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is +0.09 at $2.19, with 1,550,768 shares traded.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -1.4 at $10.50, with 1,508,945 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 87.5% of the target price of $12.

Micro Focus Intl PLC (MFGP) is -0.04 at $6.24, with 1,151,901 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Pre-Market

Stocks mentioned

CTMX
TSLA
SPRB
TQQQ
DCP
SQQQ
HKD
TSLL
NIO
AMTD
XPEV
MFG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.