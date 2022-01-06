Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 6, 2022 : FRLN, SQQQ, BBBY, AAPL, OBSV, QQQ, F, DT, PLTR, UNH, PBI, T

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -55.54 to 15,716.24. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 49,014,796 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) is +0.79 at $2.75, with 18,959,144 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FRLN is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.07 at $6.60, with 5,142,689 shares traded. This represents a 17.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is +1.315 at $14.68, with 3,621,792 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.41 at $173.51, with 2,289,550 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

ObsEva SA (OBSV) is +0.06 at $2.12, with 1,867,202 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OBSV is in the "strong buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.52 at $382.77, with 1,010,691 shares traded. This represents a 28.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.17 at $23.83, with 955,457 shares traded. F's current last sale is 125.42% of the target price of $19.

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) is -0.71 at $53.00, with 750,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DT is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $16.93, with 407,651 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is -5.58 at $484.11, with 398,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is +0.09 at $6.71, with 392,865 shares traded. PBI's current last sale is 55.92% of the target price of $12.

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.5 at $26.71, with 378,173 shares traded. T's current last sale is 89.03% of the target price of $30.

