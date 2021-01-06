Pre-Market
CHNG

Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 6, 2021 : CHNG, SQQQ, ACB, TLRY, NIO, QQQ, TATT, AAPL, EQNR, BP, FUBO, HEXO

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -160.36 to 12,642.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,065,576 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is +6.2 at $24.44, with 6,294,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHNG is in the "strong buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.59 at $16.04, with 3,870,530 shares traded. This represents a 6.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +1.67 at $11.37, with 3,516,934 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 125.01% of the target price of $9.095.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.52 at $11.03, with 2,592,536 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 110.3% of the target price of $10.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.86 at $54.06, with 2,098,619 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 163.82% of the target price of $33.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.98 at $307.88, with 2,061,033 shares traded. This represents a 86.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) is +1.98 at $7.08, with 2,021,853 shares traded.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.211 at $128.80, with 2,008,780 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Equinor ASA (EQNR) is +0.7399 at $17.98, with 1,473,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQNR is in the "buy range".

BP p.l.c. (BP) is +1.12 at $23.50, with 1,019,557 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 88.68% of the target price of $26.5.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +1.32 at $28.65, with 949,290 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is +0.64 at $4.79, with 914,238 shares traded. HEXO's current last sale is 133.06% of the target price of $3.6.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHNG SQQQ ACB TLRY NIO QQQ TATT AAPL EQNR BP FUBO
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Pre-Market

Explore

Most Popular