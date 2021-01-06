Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 6, 2021 : CHNG, SQQQ, ACB, TLRY, NIO, QQQ, TATT, AAPL, EQNR, BP, FUBO, HEXO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -160.36 to 12,642.02. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 42,065,576 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is +6.2 at $24.44, with 6,294,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CHNG is in the "strong buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.59 at $16.04, with 3,870,530 shares traded. This represents a 6.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is +1.67 at $11.37, with 3,516,934 shares traded. ACB's current last sale is 125.01% of the target price of $9.095.



Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) is +1.52 at $11.03, with 2,592,536 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 110.3% of the target price of $10.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.86 at $54.06, with 2,098,619 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 163.82% of the target price of $33.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -3.98 at $307.88, with 2,061,033 shares traded. This represents a 86.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) is +1.98 at $7.08, with 2,021,853 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.211 at $128.80, with 2,008,780 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Equinor ASA (EQNR) is +0.7399 at $17.98, with 1,473,481 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQNR is in the "buy range".



BP p.l.c. (BP) is +1.12 at $23.50, with 1,019,557 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 88.68% of the target price of $26.5.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +1.32 at $28.65, with 949,290 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FUBO is in the "buy range".



HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is +0.64 at $4.79, with 914,238 shares traded. HEXO's current last sale is 133.06% of the target price of $3.6.

